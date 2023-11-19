Now, old video of Harishree Ashokan condemning Mansoor Ali Khan's on-set behaviour surfaces

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan's repulsive remark about his 'Leo' co-star Trisha has kicked up a storm on social media. As criticism grows against the actor, an old video of Mollywood actor Harishree Ashokan denouncing Mansoor's on-set behaviour has resurfaced on X.

In the video, Ashokan recounts an incident during the shoot of the Malayalam movie 'Sathyam Sivam Sundaram' where Mansoor, instead of simulating hits in a scene, physically struck him multiple times.

“There was a scene where Mansoor was supposed to act like he was hitting us at a bus stand. However, he punched me twice on my arm and kicked me on my chest (for real). Though I told him to be careful, he did not listen and kept repeating it. Finally, I had to warn him,” says the veteran actor in the video.

Mansoor Ali Khan had recently made inappropriate comments about wanting a bedroom scene with Trisha in the 'Leo'. "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shooting in Kashmir."

Trisha and 'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed their displeasure with Mansoor Ali Khan on their social media handles.