Taylor Swift fan stabbed to death hours before Eras Tour show

Los Angeles: A 25-year-old Taylor Swift fan was fatally stabbed hours before attending the pop star's Eras Tour concert at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The incident took place at the Copacabana beach in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to reports, Gabriel Milhomem Santos and two cousins had arrived at the beach for a swim and had been taking rest at the time of assault.

Gabriel is the second Taylor fan to tragically die this weekend, following the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides. Anna, reportedly, had gone into a cardiac arrest at the concert on Friday night, before being taken to hospital where she died an hour later. As per Mirror.co.uk, Gabriel's family members have said he will be laid to rest tomorrow in his hometown in the western state of Mato Gross do Sul. As a special tribute to the 25-year-old, he will be laid to rest wearing the clothes he had made for Taylor's concert.

Speaking to local media, Gabriel's family said he was 'fulfilling a dream' by travelling to see Taylor's show and had arrived at Rio from Belo Horizonte. His family said he was 'cheerful, affectionate and extremely studious'. "Gabriel is an only child, he has always been by his mother's side, even after he went to study in another state,” a family member said.

Taylor is yet to comment on Gabriel's death. Following the death of Ana Clara, the singer took to Instagram to share an emotional message. She said: "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

She went on to add: "My broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

(With IANS inputs)