Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' available on this OTT platform. Details inside

'Oppenheimer', the biggest global hit of the year, is now available on a major OTT platform in India. The big news was revealed by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan through a fun promotional video for the OTT platform. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is a dramatisation of the life story of J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the 'father of the atomic bomb'.

The film stars Cillian Murphy in the lead as J Robert Oppenheimer. The story follows Oppenheimer’s career from his university days to his direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II, and his eventual fall from grace. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh in key roles.

The film, which hit theatres on July 21, is now available on Prime Video on rent for Rs 149, from November 22. “You need more reasons to watch Oppenheimer? I'll give you three. Christopher Freaking Nolan,” says Dhawan in the promotional video.