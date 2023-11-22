After Jaden Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow backs use of psychedelics in addressing mental illness

Los Angeles: Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has hailed the use of magic mushrooms in addressing mental illness. During one of her interviews with People magazine, the Academy Award winner said she has studied in depth about the drug and backed the use of psychedelics to 'address' certain issues.

"I think that psychedelics are going to absolutely be - and currently are - the next most interesting area in addressing mental health," she said as she hailed medicinal mushrooms a slay when playing a game of 'Slay or Nay' with People magazine.

With this, Gwyneth has become the latest celebrity to endorse the use of psychedelics for mental health. In July this year, actor and rapper Jaden Smith, had said the drugs were therapeutic and helped him develop more empathy for people. He also added that it was his mother Jada Smith who introduced his entire family to psychedelics.

Meanwhile, the 'Iron Man' actor also spoke about the benefits of lemon water. "Lemon water is a slay. It's very good for the body, good to flush out, great to drink first thing in the morning.” However, the 51-year-old star, who is married to Brad Falchuk and has two children with ex-husband Chris Martin, does not believe in face taping though she admitted, it seemed to work for her mother.

"I remember my mother having these things called Frownies when I was little that she taped a triangle to her forehead, but actually she didn't have a lot of forehead wrinkles, so maybe they work." For the uninitiated, face taping is a popular method of using adhesive tapes to lift sagging skin.

