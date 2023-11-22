'Jawan', which hit theatres on September 7, had earlier earned the distinction of becoming the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema. Now, the film directed by Atlee, has made headlines again for being the most watched Indian movie on Netflix. As per reports, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, which began streaming on Netflix on November 2, has collected over 3,700,000 views till date, while it has been viewed for 10,60,000 hours.

“Vikram Rathore has hijacked our hearts and records! Jawan is now the most watched film in India in the first two weeks of launch, across all languages, on Netflix!,” read a statement by Netflix on X, formerly Twitter. The Tamil movie Irugapatru is also the only non-English movie that is on the top-10 most viewed films on Netflix this week.

'Jawan' also featuring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, among others is a revenge drama that aims at challenging wrongs in society. The film had a fantastic run in theatres worldwide and is Shah Rukh Khan's biggest hit in his career, though he had also delivered a blockbuster earlier this year with 'Pathaan'.