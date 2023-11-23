Living life or liver? Orry's quirky comment ignites social media

Orhan Awatramani or Orry, the internet sensation known for appearing alongside different celebrities in viral pictures, has once again captured social media's attention. This time, his newfound fame stems from a comment made during a recent interview, where he referred to himself as a 'liver'.

Intriguingly, Orry explained his perspective by drawing a parallel to conventional labels: 'You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver', he declared during the interview. He went on to describe his personal growth journey, highlighting his dedication to self-improvement through activities such as going to the gym, engaging in self-reflection, practising yoga, and indulging in massages. 'I am working, but I am working on myself', he added.

The term 'liver' in Orry's comment sparked online curiosity and humour, as it could be interpreted in two ways—either as a reference to the internal organ or as an expression of being alive. This dual meaning unleashed a meme fest on various platforms, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter), where netizens creatively responded to Orry's unconventional self-description. As a result, the term 'liver' trended on X, generating a wave of amusing messages and memes on Wednesday.

Orry, a familiar face at numerous Bollywood parties, frequently seen mingling with star kids, continues to be an online enigma. Internet users persistently delve into the mystery of Orry—seeking to solve who he is, his occupation, and how he has developed connections with celebrities.