Mammukka asked me what more do I need: Sudhi Kozhikode who played Thankan in 'Kaathal'

Mammootty's recent film, 'Kaathal - The Core,' is receiving a positive response from the audience. While fans are busy lauding their favourite star, another standout performer in the movie is Sudhi Kozhikode, portraying the role of Thankan. In a recent interview with Manorama Online, Sudhi shared insights about working with megastar Mammootty and revealed a special anecdote from the movie set.

Sudhi recounted that on the final day of the shoot, Mammootty, as his tradition, takes photos with the movie's cast and crew. "I approached him for a photo, and after the shot, I expressed a special request. Holding my hand, Mammukka asked, 'What more do you need?' I replied that I wanted him to bless me by placing his hand on my head, and he chuckled. He graciously fulfilled my request, and that moment was beautifully captured by Kaathal's still photographer, Lebison Gopi. It's now my WhatsApp display picture, and I've even framed it," shared Sudhi.