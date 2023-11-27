Suriya gives shoutout to his 'Omana' Jyotika & Mammootty for 'Kaathal- The Core'

Tamil superstar Suriya has joined the ranks of admirers for the latest Malayalam film, 'Kaathal – The Core', featuring Mammootty and Jyotika. Expressing his admiration on Instagram, Suriya described the movie as a 'progressive movie' and commended the collaborative effort of the talented team.

In his Instagram post, Suriya wrote, "When beautiful minds come together, we get movies like #Kaathalthecore. What a progressive film! Hats off to this beautiful team! @Mammootty sir for the love for good cinema and inspiration @Jeobabymusic, even the silent shots spoke volumes, the writers @adarshsukumaran_ @PaulsonSkaria for showing us this world! And my Omana @Jyotika for winning all hearts showing what love can be!!! Superlative @mammoottykampany."

Suriya had visited the sets of 'Kaathal – The Core' last year, spending quality time with the cast and crew, including Mammootty and Jyothika. The photos from this visit had garnered attention and gone viral. In a recent interview with Manorama Online, Jyotika expressed her desire to take on roles with depth, emphasizing her commitment to portraying meaningful characters, even if they involve roles as a mother or a wife.