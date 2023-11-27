Mammootty sir, you are my hero: Samantha after watching 'Kaathal'

Mammootty and Jyothika's film, 'Kaathal- The Core,' has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike. The latest individual to laud this cinematic creation is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who shared her thoughts on Instagram. Directed by Jeo Baby, the film has left an indelible mark on Samantha, prompting her to label it the 'movie of the year' and specifically praising Mammootty's outstanding performance.

Samantha took to her Instagram Stories to showcase the poster of 'Kaathal' and accompanied it with a caption that reads, "Movie of the year. Do yourself a favour and watch this beautiful yet powerful gem of a film. #Kaathalthecore @mammootty Sir, you are my hero. I will not be able to get over this performance for a long, long time. @jyotika Love youu @jeobabymusic legendary."

Released in theatres on November 23, 'Kaathal- The Core' features Mammootty portraying Mathew Devassy, a retired banker turned politician, and Jyotika as Omana, his wife.