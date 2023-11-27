Mammootty sir, you are my hero: Samantha after watching 'Kaathal'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 27, 2023 10:29 AM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Photo: Instagram

Mammootty and Jyothika's film, 'Kaathal- The Core,' has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike. The latest individual to laud this cinematic creation is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who shared her thoughts on Instagram. Directed by Jeo Baby, the film has left an indelible mark on Samantha, prompting her to label it the 'movie of the year' and specifically praising Mammootty's outstanding performance.

Samantha took to her Instagram Stories to showcase the poster of 'Kaathal' and accompanied it with a caption that reads, "Movie of the year. Do yourself a favour and watch this beautiful yet powerful gem of a film. #Kaathalthecore @mammootty Sir, you are my hero. I will not be able to get over this performance for a long, long time. @jyotika Love youu @jeobabymusic legendary."
Released in theatres on November 23, 'Kaathal- The Core' features Mammootty portraying Mathew Devassy, a retired banker turned politician, and Jyotika as Omana, his wife.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout