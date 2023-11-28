How did R S Panicker debut as Mammootty’s Chachan in ‘Kaathal’ at age 74?

Silence plays a significant role in Mammootty's latest film, 'Kaathal – The Core,' where long moments of quietude set the tone. Mammootty's father, Chachan, is the quietest character, yet his silence resonates throughout, portraying various facets of silent love among the characters.

Chachan, portrayed by R S Panicker, has minimal dialogue, speaking sparingly in monosyllables. Despite this, his role is pivotal to the plot, matching the significance of main characters Mammootty, Jyothika, and Sudhi Kozhikode.

Remarkably, Panicker, making his acting debut at the age of 74, brings authenticity to Chachan's character. Having no prior acting experience, Panicker convincingly conveys the pain of Chachan, who silently endured the realization of his son's homosexuality since childhood.

Suggested by Muhammed Mustafa, director of 'Kappela,' Panicker was chosen by 'Kaathal' director Jeo Baby after Mammootty's approval. Panicker's portrayal has left an indelible mark, making Chachan a character cherished by Malayalam movie enthusiasts.

Panicker, a retired University Joint Registrar, reminisces about his only prior acting experience in staff organization dramas. Mustafa's recommendation propelled him into the limelight, and Panicker, though a debutant at 74, found acting surprisingly manageable during the shooting.

Receiving widespread praise for his performance, Panicker remains humble, sharing the positive feedback he's received, including his wife's desire to watch the movie again.