Allu Arjun records sweet video with domestic help. Girl's follower count reaches 20k

A heartwarming video of Telugu film star Allu Arjun with his domestic worker has gone viral on social media. The popular actor recorded the video to help her gain more followers and likes on her Instagram channel. And the video, shared on Instagram by the girl, went viral in no time.

In the video, Allu Arjun can be heard sweetly interacting with Ashwini, the domestic help who looks after his daughter, at home. He asked her how many followers she had on Instagram. Ashwini said 13,000. He then asked her how many followers she hoped to get. To this she responded, 30,000.

The 'Pushpa' actor asked her if she was confident her follower count would increase if she posted their video on social media. The girl confidently said, 'Absolutely, sir.' Allu Arjun then responded, "Ok, let's hope for the best."

Many people have lauded the star for recording a video with the girl who works at his house. Ashwini’s Instagram page, which had 13,000 followers when the video was posted, now has over 20K followers.

His fans went on to say that the Telugu actor is a humble person. Earlier, a video of Allu Arjun casting his vote in the Telangana Assembly election had gone viral. After voting, the star also urged everyone to exercise their franchise.