Alia Bhatt blown away by hubby Ranbir’s performance in ‘Animal’

Mumbai: National award-winning actor Alia Bhatt was all praise for actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for his intense performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial ‘Animal’, which hit theatres recently. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures of her husband – one from the promotions of the movie while the one featured him reading a book to his daughter. She also penned a heartfelt note for his involvement in their daughter Raha’s life.

"For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft and for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist and for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.” Alia added: “For completely blowing us away with your performance… and for making it all of the above look so easy (heart hands emoji). Congratulations my not so little animal (sic).”

Alia also shared a note of appreciation for ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Vanga Reddy, actors Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga there is NO ONE like you! The beats in this film are shocking, surprising, unreal and fully loaded.. goosebumps and iconic imagery for dayssssss @sandeepreddy.vanga,” she wrote in the Instagram stories.

For Rashmika, she said: “You are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person.. I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #crushmika club.” Calling him as her ‘Most favourite’, Alia wrote for Bobby: “iambobbydeol my most favourite - outstanding! You are just magic every time you are on screen. She called Anil Kapoor “Smashing.”

“And the one and only anilskapoor - smashing it as always! Such an inspiration Congratulations to the entire cast - phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life,” she wrote. For Tripti Dimri and Shakti Kapoor, Alia wrote: “@tripti_dimri &shaktikapoor You'll have hit it out of the park and right into the animal park.”

(With IANS inputs)