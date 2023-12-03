Bollywood actor Ananya Panday wants to work with maverick filmmaker Quentin Tarantino

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has expressed her desire to work with maverick filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. “If I could choose someone globally, I would say… Tarantino. I heard he’s making his last film and I need to be in that 10th film of his somehow,” she told an interviewer as she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. She added that she would like to be part of the veteran director's ‘last’ film.

Ananya also said she wanted to work with Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “There’s an Indian filmmaker called Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I would love to work with him,” she said to a query about which director she wanted to work with next. Ananya who is known for her films like ‘Student of the Year’ said it was Karan Johar’s work that influenced her to become an actor. The interview has been posted on Reddit.

The actor who dressed in an all red ensemble said 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' influenced her to become an actor. She said: “It was that big Bollywood film that you know, I grew up recreating and dancing to and singing all the songs and I think he inspired me to be an actress.” On the work front, Ananya was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be seen next in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan'.

(With IANS inputs)