Suresh Gopi comes out in support of Lena, says jealous people are targeting actor for her statements

Actor and politician Suresh Gopi has lashed out against individuals mocking actor Lena through social media. He stated that those branding Lena as 'crazy' are the ones who have truly lost their minds. According to Suresh Gopi, some people cannot tolerate profound statements, and these criticisms stem from jealousy. The actor made these comments during a programme held at Prajyoti Niketan College in Pudukad, Thrissur district.

"I visited this place in 2000-2001 when Lena was pursuing her post-graduation here. She personally brought me to this institution, which stands out as a recognisable landmark in Pudukad. I had a plaster cast on my leg when I arrived at this college (I had completed shoot of the film Randam Bhavam then) and people had to support me physically to reach this place.

"All I can say now is that Lena has attained a new level of spirituality. She should be invited to this institution, not as a matter of faith, as Lena identifies with no religion. We need to emphasise such pursuits. Instead of succumbing to drug addiction, we should channel our energies towards a more purposeful life.

"Referring to this as spirituality is a commendable act. We should organise an interactive session here at a time convenient for Lena. People will say many things; they might claim she has gone crazy or lost her mind. The truth is, those making such statements are the ones who have truly gone crazy. It all stems from intense jealousy. They cannot bear to hear profound statements,” he said.

"I know at least 50 people like her with the same line of thought who do not promote any particular religion. All of them should be invited to have interactions with the students. Let every child become the wealth of the nation. I shall call Lena and inform her about this," said Suresh Gopi.

Lena's statement about being a Buddhist monk who lived until the age of 63 in her previous life had drawn sharp criticism. Following controversial medical remarks made by Lena, the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists had also come out against the actor.