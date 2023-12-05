Actress Kaniha among those stranded as Chennai battles cyclone Michaung fallout

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2023 12:41 PM IST
Kaniha. Photo: Instagram

Chennai finds itself grappling with the aftermath of flooding triggered by Cyclone Michaung. The heavy rains have left numerous individuals stranded in the city, unable to navigate through the inundated areas. Among those affected is actress Kaniha, who took to Instagram to share her predicament, shedding light on being among the stranded individuals. In her Instagram story, Kaniha emphasized that evacuation is the only viable solution. The actress also provided visuals from around her apartment, offering a glimpse into the challenging situation.

Actor Rahman had previously alerted about the dire conditions in Chennai, stating to Manorama Online that cyclone Michaung has inflicted substantial damage on the city. In recent days, Chennai has grappled with a grim scenario as persistent rains, intensified by the cyclone's impact, led to flooding in lakes. Consequently, reservoirs in and around Chennai were opened, exacerbating the flooding. The inundation prompted the closure of all underground roads in the city in response to the rising water levels.

