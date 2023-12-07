Triptii Dimri reacts to criticism on her role in 'Animal'

'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, made its theatrical debut last Friday, generating a significant buzz on social media and achieving success at the box office. Amidst the film's triumph, a particular scene has become the focal point of online discussions. A steamy sequence featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri has stirred both enthusiastic whistles from some viewers and criticism from others.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Triptii Dimri directly addressed the backlash and offered her perspective on the matter. She openly admitted that the initial criticism did disturb her, especially considering her career has predominantly been met with positive audience reactions. The Qala actress revealed that she had received 90 per cent love and 10 per cent criticism from viewers. However, this time was different – a blend of both.

She acknowledged that external pressures didn't compel her into this profession; instead, she embraced it with excitement for portraying diverse characters in various projects. 'Animal' has sparked significant criticism on social media, with numerous scenes facing a substantial backlash. Strong arguments are being presented against nearly every aspect of the movie, particularly denouncing it as 'sexist', especially in its portrayal of women.