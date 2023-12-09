Five months post injury, Anupam Kher returns to gym for intense workout

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who recovered from a shoulder injury, hit the gym on Friday for an intense workout. The actor shared photos of his workout on Instagram and said he will continue to work towards a better physique.

Along with the video, the 68-year-old actor wrote: “Back to my BACK: I had to stop working out for almost five months due to a fracture in my right shoulder during the shoot of #Vijay69. Now I have started all over again and decided to put this video in public domain to feel responsible and continue to work towards a better physique! Wish me good luck and send me some strength! Jai Ho! I #YearOfTheBody (sic)”.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Kya baat kya baat”, “inspiration forever”, “very inspiring”, “continue the hard work”. While much of the ‘Vijay 69’ details are under wraps, it will narrate the life of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Meanwhile, Anupam was last seen in ‘The Vaccine War’, and the web series ‘The Freelancer’. Apart from ‘Vijay 69’, he next has ‘The Signature’, ‘Kaagaz 2’, ‘Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan’ in the pipeline.