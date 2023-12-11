Five films you shouldn't miss on Day 5 of IFFK

It's the fifth day of the International Film Festival of Kerala and there are a lot of films screening at different venues. If you haven't already decided what should be on your priority list, here's our top pick for the day.

Hesitation Wound (Ariesplex 1)

This legal drama directed by Selman Nacar, a Turkish filmmaker who studied law, revolves around the life of a criminal lawyer who has to juggle two worlds – the court and taking care of her ailing mother. The film also presents the moral issues associated with the protagonist's career. The film also dissects the politics of the Turkish state and the issues in the area, in a sophisticated manner.

The Burdened (New Screen 2)

This Yemeni movie follows the life of a young couple who are forced to consider abortion because of the prevailing crisis in their lives. Will the couple go ahead with the task, especially given that it is looked down upon in their religion. The film has been showcased at various film festivals and has won several prestigious awards.

A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes (Sree Padmanabha Ajanta)

This Albanian movie revolves around two hearing-impaired identical twins who share similar DNA. Though they live a happy life, they face a bigger threat to their health that will change their lives completely. The movie is based on a real life incident. The actors who featured in 'A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes' are real-life brothers.

The Song of the Auricanturi (Ariesplex 6)

The film discusses motherhood in depth and the eternal bond between a mother and her daughter. Rocio and her mother Alba were separated when the former was a child but she returns to her roots after learning that her mother is alive. However, Alba doesn't remember many events in her life due to the trauma she faced because of the war in the region. The Song of the Auricanturi revolves around Rocio's efforts to reach out to her mother in a language only they both can connect with.

Still from 'A Cup of Coffee'. Photo | Imdb

Now and Forever(Sree Padmanabha Ajanta)

Director Shalini Ushadevi focuses on a couple's relationship dynamics and their attempt to stay immortal by focusing on downloading their consciousness in micro-chips. Shalini won the national award for the Best Screenplay for the film 'Soorarai Pottru' in 2022.