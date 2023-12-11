5 movies to check out on day 4 of IFFK

As IFFK 2023 reaches its fourth day, the movie lineups become increasingly fascinating. Here are five films we highly recommend checking out.

Fallen leaves (Aki Kaurismäki)

Ansa, an independent woman, resides and works in a Helsinki supermarket. One evening, she encounters Holappa, a fellow loner struggling with alcohol dependence. Amidst challenges and misinterpretations, they strive to forge a connection and build a relationship.

Venue: Ariesplex1

In search of famine (Mrinal Sen)

In September 1980, a film crew arrives in a village to depict the 1943 famine that claimed five million Bengali lives, a man-made tragedy born of war. As they document the conviviality among themselves and the challenges of on-location filmmaking, the actors navigate dual lives while villagers, both simple and sophisticated, observe with a mix of wonder and suspicion. The recreated past clashes with the present, revealing an unsettling connection, intensified by a visionary village woman introducing a future dimension. The ‘famine-seekers’ find themselves entangled in a complex web of time, weaving together past, present, and an unexpected glimpse into what lies ahead.

Venue: Nila

O Baby (Ranjan Pramod)

Nestled in the verdant forests of Kerala's Western Ghats, the film narrates the story of Dileesh's character, O. Baby—a devoted caretaker overseeing the flourishing businesses of a prominent family. Through generations, Baby's family has dutifully served this influential clan, fostering a bond akin to kinship. However, this harmony is disrupted when Baby's son falls in love with a member of the family, triggering a sequence of events that lays bare the intricacies of their relationship.

Venue: New screen 2

Omen (Baloji)

Disowned in his youth by his mother in Congo for being labeled a ‘zabolo’, Swahili for an evil sorcerer, Koffi, a Congolese man, returns from Europe with his white pregnant girlfriend to visit his family. The reunion takes a challenging turn as Koffi grapples with the enduring influence of ancient rituals and prevailing superstitions among the local tribes.

Venue: Kalabhavan

Ramji Rao Speaking (Siddique-Lal)

Facing unemployment, three bachelors find themselves grappling to make ends meet. In pursuit of quick cash, they opt to engage in a kidnapping scheme.

Venue: New screen 3