Samantha ventures into production with Tralala Moving Pictures

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently launched her own production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. Announcing on Instagram, she shared a clip featuring the production house logo. In the caption, she expressed her excitement, stating, "Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.. tralalamovingpictures." The mission of Tralala Moving Pictures is to produce content that reflects new-age expression and thought.

Samantha envisions her production house as a nurturing space that invites and encourages stories reflecting the strength and complexity of our social fabric. It aims to be a platform for filmmakers to share meaningful, authentic, and universal stories. Inspired by one of her favourite songs growing up, she mentioned, "The brown girl is in the ring now…"

Upon the release of this news, celebrities and fans extended their best wishes for Samantha's new venture. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the 2023 hit film 'Kushi.' Currently, she is eagerly anticipating the premiere of her upcoming show, 'Citadel: India,' on Prime Video. The spy thriller, co-starring Varun Dhawan, is directed by Raj and DK.

Following her role in 'Kushi,' Samantha took a break from work to prioritize her health after being diagnosed with Myositis. While awaiting the release of 'Citadel: India,' she is expected to announce her upcoming projects soon.