Advent of OTT platforms did nothing much for indie filmmakers: Prasanth Vijay

Director, Prasanth Vijay, whose film 'Daayam' which was screened at the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), believes opportunities for independent filmmakers are still not great, despite the emergence of digital platforms. According to him, the struggle remains the same since the system of distribution in the country still leans towards commercial, big-budget movies with mass appeal.

“As independent filmmakers, we have always struggled. That continues. Something that was supposed to change was the digital revolution and its evolution, but for the kind of movies we make, with no stars, the struggle remains. We might be able to make movies, by cutting down the cost but bringing it out to the audience is difficult. Some people watched our latest movie 'Daayam' as we got two film festivals. Similarly, my last film went well a festival and people talked about it, but then that subsided. It didn't go beyond that. The issue where such films get lost persists. That is sad and I hope there will be some change to that situation,” he said.

'Daayam' is a coming-of-age movie that deals with the complexities of human traits, set in the confines of a home. The movie narrates the story of a young girl Kalyani, played by Athira Rajeev, who is grieving the death of her mother. Prasanth, This is Prashant's second outing at IFFK. His earlier works are 'Athisayangalude Venal' and 'Manipulated by Fingers'.