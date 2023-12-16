Meet IFFK volunteer Roshan who guided delegates overcoming huge hurdles

Thiruvananthapuram: Among the numerous volunteers at the latest edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) Roshan S Lenin is special, as the 20-year-old has overcome major challenges to engage in the task.

Roshan, who has hearing and speech impairment, as well as a slight difficulty in walking, applied to be a volunteer as he was deeply in love with cinema. Even though IFFK organisers were initially reluctant to appoint him as volunteer, Roshan finally made it to the list after secretary of the Chalachitra Academy C Ajoy realized the youth’s passion for films and his firm resolve.

A lost hearing aid

Incidentally, people following social media would be familiar with Roshan, a resident of Rajaji Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram. While studying in plus-two (Class 12) at the school for hearing impaired at Jagathy in the State capital, Roshan had lost his hearing aid costing Rs 1.5 lakh on the road. The matter was shared widely on social media and an extensive search was launched by local people.

Roshan was totally dependent on the hearing aid and when it could not be found even after four days, the City Corporation bought a new device for him. It is with the new hearing aid that Roshan engaged in volunteer duty at the IFFK.

A congenital anomaly

Currently a student at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for the differently-abled, Roshan had hearing and speech impairment since birth. “When he was eight months old, Roshan suffered from constant fever and his neck became unstable. He was bedridden for the next seven years. Owing to this condition, we could not carry out the surgery to rectify his hearing and speech problem,” said his parents Sandhya Rani and Lenin.

Roshan was treated at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and the doctors there did not promise a big improvement in his condition. “He totally depended on us at that time; but he is so much better now,” said the parents.

Roshan’s steady progress was recognized and he was selected for UNESCO’s child achiever award in 2014. A film camp conducted at Rajaji Nagar helped Roshan act in a film titled ‘Thala’, which was screened at Bergen International Film festival and London Film Festival. His sister Roma also appeared in ‘Thala.’

On his movie preferences, Roshan says, “I developed a love for international films after acting in ‘Thala’ and mostly watch movies with football as the theme. Having become a volunteer at the IFFK, I could learn more about movies.”

Even while admiring world cinema, Roshan is an ardent fan of Kollywood star, Ilayathalapathy, Vijay. Roshan has already contacted Vijay, expressing the wish to meet his hero and is waiting for an appointment.