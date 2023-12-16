Asif Ali, Biju Menon collaborate for police thriller. See motion poster

'Thalavan', the much-awaited Jis Joy movie with Biju Menon and Asif Ali in the lead, will hit theatres soon. The title motion poster of the film has been released. Both the protagonists are wearing police uniform, which hints that Thalavan will be a police thriller. Thalavan is produced by Arun Narayan and Sijo Sebastian under the banner Arun Narayan Productions in association with London Studios.

The investigative thriller also has Dileesh Pothan, Anushree and Miya in pivotal roles. Kottayam Nazeer, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Joji K John, Dinesh, Anuroop, Nandan Unni and Bilas are also part of the film. Sharath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakkattu have written the screenplay of the film, while Sharan Velayudhan is handling the cinematography. Sooraj E S is the editor.

'Thalavan' is Asif Ali's fifth collaboration with Jis Joy who has helmed 'Bicycle Thieves', 'Sunday Holiday', 'Vijay Superum Pournamiyum' and 'Innale Vare' featuring Asif.