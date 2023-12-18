Documentary on ‘Naatu Naatu’ lyricist Chandrabose makes it to final list of films at Cannes World Film Festival

An Indian documentary on Oscar award-winning lyricist Kanukuntala Subhash Chandrabose has entered the final list of films at the Cannes World Film Festival in France. The list was announced on December 16 and also features movies from a host of other countries, including the USA, Germany, Greece, UK, Australia, Malta, Iran, among others.

The documentary titled ‘Oscar Challagariga’ captures the celebratory mood of Chandrabose’s village Challagargia in Telangana, after the lyricist won the Oscar award for Best Original Song for the ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’, along with music composer M M Keeravani in 2023. The celebrations and the honour accorded to the lyricst by the village is the central focus of the documentary. ‘Oscar Challagariga’ also gives us a glimpse of people’s understanding of the Oscars.

The documentary is directed by journalist Chilkuri Sushil Rao who is a gold medalist from the Department of Communication and Journalism from Osmania University. Chandrabose, meanwhile, has written lyrics for over 3,600 songs. He is also a recipient of the Golden Globe Award.

As per its website, part of Cannes World Film Festival's mission is to highlight Films and Documentaries (Short & Feature) from filmmakers covering the following themes: Cause-Driven, Human Rights, Women Films, Humanitarian, Social Justice, LGBTQ+, Nature & Environmental Protection, Health, Education, Disability, Covid.