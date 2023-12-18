Will Samantha get married again? Here's what the actress says

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 18, 2023 09:28 AM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Photo: Instagram/Samantha

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Sunday, engaged with her fans through an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram Stories. During the interactive session, a fan inquired about her thoughts on remarriage, to which Samantha responded with a detailed explanation, citing divorce statistics and expressing reservations due to it being a potentially 'bad investment'.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were in a relationship for four years before tying the knot in 2017. However, in 2021, the couple publicly announced their separation, emphasizing their need for privacy in dealing with the personal matter.
It's worth mentioning that Samantha's most recent on-screen appearance was alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film 'Kushi', which unfortunately did not resonate well with audiences.

