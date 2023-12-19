Mammootty is a real-life hero: Jyotika

Mammootty has undeniably had a remarkable 2023, marked by a standout performance in the movie 'Kaathal - The Core,' where he portrayed a homosexual character, leading to the film's blockbuster success. In a recent Film Companion roundtable, actress Jyotika praised Mammootty's film choices, specifically commending his bold portrayal in 'Kaathal - The Core' at this stage of his illustrious career. Jyotika, who played Mammootty's wife Omana in the film, highlighted the widespread acclaim the movie has garnered for addressing an important theme.

In the interview, Jyotika went on to describe Mammootty as a 'real hero.' She recounted asking him about his decision to take on such a role, to which Mammootty responded. According to him, a hero transcends conventional action and romance, embodying someone who explores diverse roles and embraces various characters—an ethos he has clearly embraced in his career.

Continuing her praise, Jyotika expressed her admiration for Mammootty's courage in taking on the role, acknowledging the potential risks involved. Despite the challenges, Mammootty wholeheartedly committed to the character, earning accolades for his daring choice.