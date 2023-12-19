I don't feel safe in Karachi: Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar

Pakistan actress Ayesha Omar has voiced her deep concern about the safety of women in the country, emphasizing that the fundamental human needs of freedom and safety are lacking. During a podcast, she expressed her desire to engage in simple activities like walking on the road or cycling but highlighted the prevailing constraints that hinder these basic freedoms.

Omar noted that the only time women felt a degree of freedom was during the Covid-19 lockdown, shedding light on the prevalent stress and anxiety experienced by women, especially in Karachi, where she personally feels unsafe. According to her, the city imposes significant challenges to women's safety, causing a pervasive sense of fear that is hard for men to comprehend.

Drawing a comparison between Lahore and Karachi, Omar disclosed feeling much safer in Lahore during her college days, even commuting by bus. However, her experiences in Karachi have been marred by adversity, having been mugged twice. She lamented the stark reality that women in Pakistan face, expressing the inability to walk freely without fear of potential threats such as kidnapping, rape, or mugging.