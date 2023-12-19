Shine Tom Chacko breaks silence, challenges critics over 2015 drug case

Back in 2015, actor Shine Tom Chacko, along with four other women, faced arrest in Kochi in connection with a drugs case. Recently, he addressed ongoing criticism and emphasized the need for allowing individuals to serve their jail time and rectify their mistakes. The actor questioned the credibility of those who continue to criticize, stating, "If people like this handle law and order, how will crime rates go down?" These remarks were made during the opening function of his upcoming movie 'Oppees.'

Reflecting on his career, Shine Tom Chacko acknowledged receiving both praise and criticism for his performances. He shared that some have speculated about his involvement with drugs while acting, and opinions about his changes in behaviour surfaced after interviews. The actor expressed frustration at critics who claim he was not on drugs before but is now, suggesting this as the reason behind the criticism.