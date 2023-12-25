Actor Arbaaz Khan ties the knot with Sshura Khan

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has tied the knot for the second time with makeup artist Sshura Khan, and has dropped first pictures as husband and wife.

According to the reports, Arbaaz and Sshura had met on the sets of the upcoming movie ‘Patna Shukla’.

The intimate wedding ceremony which was held at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan’s residence saw the presence of his family members, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and his kids, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan, his parents Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha, and model Lulia Vantur, amongst others.

Taking to social media, Arbaaz has shared the wedding pictures, which shows him wearing a beige-coloured floral bandhgala coat, and matching pants.

While his bride Sshura is wearing a pastel pink coloured lehenga. She has kept her hair open and sported a matching neckpiece.

He captioned the post as: “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

The celebrities have showered love and blessings to the newly-wed couple in the comment section.

A video that went viral on the social media shows Arbaaz’s son Arhaan singing a song for his dad, while the ‘Hello Brother’ actor was seen recording his son.

Previously, Arbaaz was married to model Malaika Arora. The couple got divorced in May 2017.

The other celebrities who have attended the wedding included filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Sajid Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife.

(With IANS inputs)