I told her to forgive me: Sandeep Vanga on replacing Parineeti from 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have teamed up for the first time in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Animal.' Interestingly, the initial choice for the character of Geetanjali, played by Rashmika, was Parineeti Chopra. However, in a recent interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta, Sandeep revealed that Parineeti was eventually replaced after the look test, as he felt she did not quite fit the role.

Expressing his thoughts on the matter, Sandeep Vanga admitted fault, saying, 'It's my fault. I told her to forgive me'. He went on to explain that he had signed Parineeti a year and a half before the shoot but, upon conducting the look test, he realized that she did not embody the essence of Geetanjali. Sandeep acknowledged Parineeti's disappointment, stating, 'Some things are not meant to be'.

Sharing his perspective on casting decisions, Sandeep emphasized, 'I don't believe in auditions' I go by my instinct only. That I know. From day one, I have liked her acting, and I always wanted to cast her as Preeti, also in 'Kabir Singh,' but it did not work out.'