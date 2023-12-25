Singer Dua Lipa travels to India ahead of Christmas, shares pics on social media

Singer Dua Lipa has arrived in India and is currently exploring the vibrant landscapes of Rajasthan. She took to Instagram on Sunday to share glimpses of her journey in the state. In the initial photo, Dua exuded casual elegance, sitting on her bed in a blue shirt and striped pants. The following picture showcased her donning a stunning red and golden dress as she stood near a desk. A subsequent shot captured a group of women gathered near a building. Accompanying the photos, she captioned the post with a festive message, 'Happy Holidays from me to you (red heart emoji) sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x'.

Dua Lipa has previously visited India, sharing memories from her trip a few years ago on Instagram. In one post, she recounted her experience at the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur, expressing gratitude for the locals who assisted her in donning a saree before entering the temple. Together with the community, she participated in offering sweet treats to the Gods and fellow worshippers.

Adding to her musical journey, the singer recently released her new single 'Houdini', marking the debut track from her upcoming third studio album scheduled for release in 2024. This follows the success of her earlier hit, the Barbie soundtrack song 'Dance the Night', released in May.