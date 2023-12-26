Actors Ronit Roy-Neelam renew marital vows, perform wedding rituals again after 20 years

Mumbai: Award-winning actor Ronit Roy renewed his marital vows with wife and actor Neelam Roy on their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple performed the wedding rituals in traditional style in Goa. Ronit and Neelam, who have a daughter Aador and son Agastya, had tied the knot on December 25, 2003.

Taking to Instagram, Ronit, who has 1.1 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped videos from their wedding ceremony. In the video, the 58-year-old actor was spotted wearing an off white coloured kurta pyjama with golden motifs on it, and a red dupatta. Neelam wore a red salwar suit with golden border on it. She completed the outfit with golden earrings, choora, and headband.

The couple also exchanged garlands, took saat pheras (seven rounds around the sacred fire), and also touched their parents' feet seeking their blessings. The video ended with the couple kissing each other adorably.

The ‘Bandini’ actor captioned the videos as: “Mujhse shaadi karogi??? Phir Se????? (Will you marry me? Again?”, “Renewing our vows: Part 2”, and “Doosri baar toh kya, hazaaron baar byaah tujhi Se karoonga! (I will marry you a thousand times) Happiest 20th anniversary my love.”

The comment section was filled with love and blessings for the couple. Actress Manisha Koirala commented: “Congratulations both of you lovely couple”.

Bhagyashree wrote: 'God bless you both,' while Sanjay Kapoor congratulated the couple and said: “Mubarak Ho”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ronit was last seen in the movie ‘Farrey’.

(With IANS inputs)