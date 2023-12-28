Sharmila Tagore reveals she was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore, who recently appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan’, revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer some years ago. During the episode, the show host and filmmaker Karan Johar also said he offered Sharmila a supporting role in his recent directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. However, Sharmila refused the role due to health concerns. The role was eventually essayed by Shabana Azmi.

He added that he regretted not being able to work with her on the film. In the movie, Shabana played the grandmother of Alia Bhatt’s titular character. KJo said: “I’d offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana ji, she was my very first choice. But because of health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes. It is a regret I have.”

Sharmila explained: “It was at the height of Covid-19. They hadn’t really grappled with Covid-19 at that time, we were not vaccinated. After my cancer, they didn’t want me to take that risk.”

Karan said: “It will be a regret, and it is something I hope that we can make up for and work together.” Sharmila returned to acting earlier with the streaming film ‘Gulmohar’, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee. The actress played a queer character in the film. ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.