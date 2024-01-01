From 'Aadujeevitham' to 'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Malayalam's 2024 film lineup promises exciting adventures

Entering the year 2024 marks a momentous occasion for Malayalam cinema, anticipating a robust and engaging array of films scheduled for release. Leading the charge in this cinematic venture is Jayayam's 'Abraham Ozler,' under the direction of Midhun Manuel Thomas. As we venture into the cinematic odyssey of 2024, let's explore the exciting lineup of movies set to excite audiences throughout the year.

Abraham Ozler

Following the success of the blockbuster 'Anjaam Pathiraa,' director Midhun Manuel Thomas returns with his next directorial venture, 'Abraham Ozler.' Touted to be a thriller, the film features Jayaram in the lead role, sporting a distinguished salt and pepper look. The anticipation escalates with the revelation that Mammootty will make a cameo appearance in the movie. Scheduled for release on January 11, the film promises an intriguing cinematic experience for the audience.

Aattam

Helmed by Anand Ekarshi, 'Aattam' stars Vinay Forrt in the lead role and has earned acclaim at various film festivals. It served as the opening film at the IFFI this year and secured the NETPAC award at the IFFK. Joining Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Zarin Shihab play significant roles in this suspense chamber drama. The much-anticipated movie is set to hit theatres on January 5.

Bramayugam

Rising to fame with 'Bhoothakaalam,' Rahul Sadasivan showcases his talents as the writer and director in the upcoming horror thriller 'Bramayugam,' where Mammootty takes on the lead role. Joining Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan plays a crucial part in this highly anticipated horror thriller.

Turbo

Headlined by Mammootty and under the direction of Vysakh, this upcoming film promises to be an exhilarating action thriller. 'Turbo' transcends being merely a solo venture for Mammootty, as it proudly features a cast of accomplished talents. With the inclusion of Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B. Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil, the film anticipates a dynamic collaboration of diverse and skilled performers.

Bazooka

'Bazooka' is an action-packed Malayalam film, both written and directed by Deeno Dennis, featuring Mammootty in the lead role. The movie is produced by Jun Abraham, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Dolwin Kuriakose, and Vikram Mehra under the banners of Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlee Films.

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Led by Mohanlal and skillfully directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, this upcoming film is set to be a period drama, raising high expectations from the audience. Mohanlal's unprecedented avatar in the movie adds to the anticipation surrounding the project. Reports suggest that the film portrays Mohanlal as a wrestler from the pre-Independence era, and the extensive 130-day shoot spanned locations in Rajasthan, Chennai, and Puducherry. The cast includes Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, Bengali actor Katha Nandi, and actor-comedian Danish Sait in pivotal roles.

Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer

Marking a milestone in Jayasurya's career, this film, helmed by National Award-winning director Rojin Thomas, is poised to become the actor's most significant project to date. Anushka Shetty takes on the lead actress role, making her debut in Malayalam cinema. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan, this highly anticipated movie is scheduled to grace theatres towards the end of the year.

Aadujeevitham

The eagerly awaited film of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Aadujeevitham', is set to make its theatrical debut on April 10, 2024, as announced by the film's production banner, Visual Romance. Directed by Blessy, the film is an adaptation of Benyamin's renowned novel 'Goat Days,' a best-seller that narrates the compelling story of Najeeb. In the early 90s, Najeeb ventures from the lush shores of Kerala to seek fortune in a foreign land, only to find himself stranded in the vastness of the desert.

Barroz

This movie marks a significant milestone as Mohanlal makes his directorial debut. Set to be a high-budget 3D fantasy movie, it is an adaptation of Jijo Punnoose's novel 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure'. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film features Mohanlal in the titular role, supported by Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles.

Nadikar Thilakam

Mythri Movie Makers, renowned for Telugu hits like 'Pushpa: The Rise', 'Dear Comrade', and 'Rangasthalam', is making its foray into Malayalam cinema with the upcoming 'Nadikar Thilakam', featuring Tovino Thomas in the lead. Directed by Lal Jr., the film boasts a stellar cast including Soubin Shahir, Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sreenath Bhasi, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal, and Madhupal. Suvin Somasekharan is the writer behind this venture, while the music and original score are crafted by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair.

Aavesham

Following the success of the superhit movie 'Romancham,' director Jithu Madhavan ventures into his next project titled 'Aavesham,' featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Speculations indicate that the movie is set to be a spinoff of 'Romancham.' Audiences can anticipate the nationwide theatrical release of 'Aavesham' on April 11, 2024.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Set to be a pan-Indian movie, Ajayante Randam Moshanam stars Tovino Thomas in the lead. The movie is directed by Jithin Lal. The happenings of the movie is reportedly based on three time periods. Shot fully in 3D, the movie will release in 5 languages.