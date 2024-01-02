Kavya Madhavan, daughter Mahalakshmi ooze style in New Year pictures

Actor Kavya Madhavan welcomed the New Year in a foreign country. The actor posted photos of her trip on social media. Her seven-year-old daughter Mahalakshmi is also seen along with Kavya in the photos. The actor has not revealed the location, though she posted a series of pictures from her visit there.

Both Kavya and Mahalakshmi were seen in stylish avatars. While Kavya wore a bright yellow t-shirt underneath a black shrug, Mahalakshmi looked adorable in a ponytail and sunglasses. Many people have commented under the post. Kavya is quite active on social media. She posts updates during special events. The actor has also posted photos of their celebrations during Onam and Diwali. “Wishing you a horizon full of the best things in life..Happy New Year,” wrote Kavya on Instagram.

Kavya was last seen in Adoor Gopalakrishnan's film 'Pinneyum'. She was very active during the 2000s and had appeared in several movies along with her husband Dileep. Their daughter Mahalakshmi was born in 2019. Fans of the actor have demanded her comeback in films.