Rendezvous with the past? Bheeman Raghu applies oil on horse as Sunny Leone looks on shyly in 'Pan-Indian sundari' teaser

He was the Malayalam cinema’s macho man in the noontide of his fame. Actor Jayan’s unique style and the scenes from his superhit action films still live on, thanks to today’s meme culture. Who could forget the timeless masterpiece ‘Sarapancharam’ directed by legendary filmmaker Hariharan?

Now a serendipitous moment has unfolded, reminiscent of the film’s magic, with the teaser release of ‘Pan Indian Sundari, touted as the first big-budget comedy action thriller series. The series incidentally marks the Malayalam debut of Bollywood diva Sunny Leone, a name synonymous with glamour and versatility.

In the teaser, actor Bheeman Raghu is seen applying oil on a horse to show off his rippling muscle, evoking a sense of nostalgia for fans of the old superhit. As expected, the teaser has generated a huge buzz and turned out to be a hit on social media platforms. Sunny Leone, who could also be seen in the teaser, brings a layer of intrigue to the scene with her enigmatic gaze. As onlookers soak in the atmosphere of this surreal moment, they couldn’t help but feel a connection to the most celebrated film of Jayan.

‘Pan Indian Sundari, distributed by the HR OTT of the Highrich Group, is produced by Sreena Prathapan under the banner of HR Productions. The series is directed by Satheesh and written by Princy Denny and Lenin Johny. The lead roles are played by Appani Sarath and Malavika, and the ensemble cast includes Manikuttan, Johny Antony, John Vijay, Bheeman Raghu, Sajitha Madathil, Kottayam Ramesh, Azeez Nedumangad, Hareesh Kanaran, and Noby Markose.

The series is set to be released in five languages; Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Cinematographer Ravichandran is behind the camera, the art direction is by Madhu Raghavan, and the editing is by Abhilash Balachandran.

The music for the series is composed by Shyam Prasad. Background music Gopi Sunder, Chief Associate Ananthu Prakashan, Line Producer Eldho Selvaraj, Executive Producer Sangeeth Sreekantan, Dance Choreographer DJ Sibin, Action Chorographer Abhishek Sreenivas and PRO Athira Diljit.