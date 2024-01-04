Aamir Khan's daughter, long-time partner Nupur Shikhare tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday. The event was held at a five star hotel in suburban Bandra. Ira is the founder and CEO of a mental health support organisation while Nupur is a celebrity fitness trainer. The couple who have been in a relationship for over three years got engaged in November 2023.

Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao attended the event. Kiran Rao had also attended Ira's Haldi ceremony. The wedding function was followed by a reception at the same hotel.

Ahead of the wedding, Nupur, who is in his 30s, was seen jogging from his residence in Santacruz to the wedding venue, wearing an athleisure outfit. He later danced along with his friends to dhol beats outside the venue.

Videos from the ceremony circulating on social media showed Nupur and Ira signing the marriage documents, surrounded by their families and friends, while the guests cheered for them. Ira, 26, was dressed in a traditional outfit. The couple will have another wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 8, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13.