Amala Paul announces pregnancy with husband Jagat Desai

Actor Amala Paul and Jagat Desai recently tied the knot, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. On January 3, the couple joyfully shared the news of their parenthood, revealing pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot. The announcement took many by surprise, capturing the essence of their excitement and anticipation.

The intimate wedding ceremony of Amala and Jagat took place on November 5 in Kochi. The couple's union was celebrated in the company of close friends and family, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

In the announcement post, Amala and Jagat expressed their joy by sharing images where they tenderly caress the baby bump, accompanied by the caption, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you! (sic)." This sweet declaration radiates their happiness and unity as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child.

The audience is eagerly anticipating the release of Amala's upcoming film, 'Aadujeevitham', directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj.