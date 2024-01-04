Ranbir Kapoor rocks new cop uniform, fuels speculation of collaboration with Rohit Shetty

Fans were pleasantly surprised when Ranbir Kapoor appeared in a cop uniform with a moustache while shooting for an advertisement alongside director Rohit Shetty. The actor's unexpected look has sparked excitement among fans, leading to speculation about the possibility of him starring in a Rohit Shetty cop film. Given Shetty's reputation for delivering high-octane cop movies, a collaboration between the two would undoubtedly be epic.

Several images of Ranbir donning the police officer attire surfaced on social media, shared enthusiastically by his fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens quickly flooded the posts with comments, expressing their anticipation for seeing Ranbir Kapoor take on the role of a police officer. Comments such as "Giving surya as a cop vibe" and "It would be our pleasure to see Ranbir Sir in a role with the character of a police officer" highlighted the eagerness of fans.

Rohit Shetty, renowned for his cop-centric films, recently unveiled the teaser for the highly anticipated Indian Police Force season 1. The Prime Video India original series features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi and is set to be released on January 19. As discussions about a potential collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty intensify, fans are keeping a close watch on any developments that might lead to an exciting cop drama featuring the talented actor.