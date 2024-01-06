Hansal Mehta all praise for Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal-The Core'. 'So much to learn,' he says

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 06, 2024 12:06 PM IST
Mehta known for films like 'Chhal' and 'Shahid' often posts his opinions about the latest releases on X. Photo | Instagram (hansalmehta)

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all praise for Jeo Baby's film 'Kaathal- The Core', which started streaming on an OTT platform from Friday. The filmmaker said there is so much more to learn from Jeo Baby, who helmed the movie. Mehta also praised both Mammootty and Jyothika's performance in the movie.

“Kaathal, The Core is such a tender and loving ode to love itself. Mammootty is truly having a moment in his vast filmography. What a beautiful performance from one of our absolute best. Jyothika plays a difficult part with such honesty and empathy she moves you. Must see her more often. Great ensemble. What a director Jeo Baby is. So much to learn,” he wrote on X.

Mehta known for films like 'Chhal' and 'Shahid' often posts his opinions and reviews about the latest movie releases on social media. 'Kaathal-The Core', which premiered at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, has received widespread acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of homosexual characters in the movie.

The film also won appreciation at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The movie recently started streaming on Prime Video.

