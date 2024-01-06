Kamal's ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu' is an out-and-out comedy. See official teaser

The official teaser of the film 'Vivekanandan Viralaanu,' directed by Kamal, known for making movies in various genre, is out. Actors Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese, and Mahima Nambiar released the teaser through their social media pages. The film, featuring Shine Tom Chacko, is jointly produced by Nediyath Naseeb under the banner of Nediyath Productions and P S Shelly Raj. Kamal himself has written the script for the film.

The posters and teasers of the film, which is touted to be an out-and-out comedy, indicate that the two heroines Swasika and Grace Antony, will also play significant roles in the movie. Marina Michael, Johny Antony, Maala Parvathi, Manju Pillai, Neena Kurup, Aadhya, Siddhartha Shiva, Sarath Sabha, Pramod Veliyanad, Josekutty, Ramya Suresh, Niyas Bakkar, Sminu Sijo, Vineeth Thattil, Anusha Mohan, and others are also part of the movie.

Prakash Velayudhan has handled the cinematography while the editing is by Ranjan Abraham. Bijibal has composed music for B K Harinarayan's lyrics. The co-producers are Kamaluddin Saleem and Suresh S K, while Indulal is the art director. Sameera Saneesh is the costume designer of the film, while Pandian is the makeup artist.. Vazhoor Jose and Athira Diljith are handling the Public Relations for the movie, while the digital marketing is by Anoop Sundaran.