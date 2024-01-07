Aamir Khan’s youngest son Azad to have a piano recital at Ira Khan's wedding

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 07, 2024 05:01 PM IST Updated: January 07, 2024 05:08 PM IST
Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare, Azad Khan. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's youngest son, Azad, is all set to display his musical prowess by performing a piano piece at the upcoming wedding festivities of his sister, Ira Khan. Ira and her partner Nupur Shikhare are scheduled to take the sacred pheras in Udaipur during the joyous celebrations, spanning from January 7 to January 10.

Adding to the musical charm of the occasion, Aamir Khan has personally arranged for a special shehnai performance at the wedding venue. The meticulous father is leaving no stone unturned in overseeing the arrangements for Ira and Nupur's wedding, ensuring that it becomes a cherished and melodious affair.

Ira and Nupur signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in Bandra area of Mumbai on January 3.
Ira looked beautiful in a wedding ensemble outfit for her special day, while Nupur ditched traditional wear and was seen in a black vest and white shorts.

RELATED ARTICLES

Aamir, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and others were present at the ceremony. Aamir welcomed Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at the wedding venue.
Aamir Khan was seen in a kurta and dhoti, with a saafa tied on his head. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony.
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout