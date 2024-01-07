Police complaint filed against Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' for hurting religious sentiments

Nayanthara's latest film, 'Annapoorani', has found itself embroiled in controversy following the inclusion of a contentious comment about Lord Ram. Released on Netflix, the film showcases Nayanthara in the lead role. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie faced backlash from former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki, who filed a police complaint asserting that it has offended the 'sentiments of the Hindu community.'

Taking to X, Solanki accused the film of being 'anti-Hindu' and highlighted specific scenes, including one suggesting Lord Ram as a 'meat eater.' In his complaint, Solanki expressed disapproval, stating, "I have filed a complaint against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix." He emphasized the timing, as the world celebrated the anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, juxtaposed with the release of this allegedly anti-Hindu film on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios, and Trident Arts.

'Annapoorani' is a Tamil film co-starring Jai and Sathyaraj. The narrative centres around Annapoorani, aspiring to be a chef and facing challenges on her journey.