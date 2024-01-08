‘Barbie’ wins Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award at Golden Globes

'Barbie' has clinched the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award. As the highest-grossing film both domestically and globally in 2023, it further solidifies its triumph on the big screen.

Expressing gratitude, Gerwig acknowledged everyone involved, from the Barbies and Kens on-screen to those working behind the scenes. With the award in hand, Gerwig described it as the epitome of craftsmanship and passion, making it a remarkable celebration.

The film, which raked in over $1.44 billion worldwide, was not just a financial success. Margot Robbie, accompanied by fellow stars America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, extended appreciation to the countless individuals worldwide who adorned themselves and flocked to the movie theatre, creating an unparalleled cinematic experience.

In a fierce competition, 'Barbie' outshone contenders such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour for this prestigious award.