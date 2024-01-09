Music maestro Rashid Khan passes away

Renowned music maestro, Ustad Rashid Khan, who had been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a Kolkata hospital, passed away on Wednesday. At 55 years old, the classical singer was on a ventilator and receiving oxygen support during his final moments.

Ustad Rashid Khan is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep sorrow during her visit to the hospital, acknowledging the significant loss to the nation and the music community.

Standing beside the grieving family members, Banerjee remarked, "I heard about his death. This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more."

The chief minister announced that Ustad Rashid Khan would be accorded a gun salute and state honors before his last rites, which are scheduled for Wednesday. His mortal remains will be kept at a mortuary today and will be taken to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday, allowing admirers and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

The celebrated musician had been on ventilation, and his health had deteriorated following a cerebral attack last month, marking a challenging period in his battle against the ailment.