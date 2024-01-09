'Baahubali' presented India as a single cinematic nation, says Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati, famous for his role as 'Bhallaladeva' in Bahubali emphasized that the film played a pivotal role in presenting India as a unified cinematic entity on the global stage. The actor shared this insight during a press event for the pan-India superhero film 'Hanu Man' held in Mumbai. At the event, Rana, accompanied by the film's cast and crew, took the opportunity to introduce the lead actor, Teja Sajja, to the audience.

Reflecting on Teja Sajja's contribution, Rana remarked, "Hailing from Telugu cinema, our roots are deeply connected to the iconic Chiranjeevi. Teja's role as a child artist in Chiranjeevi's legendary film 'Indra' catapulted him to stardom, making him an integral part of Telugu cinema."

Rana added: "In Telugu cinema, everyone is a huge fan of Teja. He has been working in films since he was two and a half years old."

Talking about his association with Hindi cinema and Mumbai, Rana said, "Let me tell you, everyone in South India is really scared of the press people here. Jokes apart, I came here 10 years ago, not knowing anything, not even the language. But the media people are so so loving here."

Talking about pan-India films becoming the big thing now, he said, "When I first came to Mumbai, I felt there are so many filmmakers in the country, but they don't know what is happening in different parts of the country.

"In the South, no one knew what was happening in Hindi cinema and vice versa. I knew cinema never had a boundary. So I started a little bit of work there and it needed one film.

"'Baahubali' was the answer and it made everyone see India as a single cinematic nation. A lot more will happen now."

(With IANS inputs)