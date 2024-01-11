No, it's not fan-made. Here's the official first-look poster of 'Aadujeevitham'

The first look poster of director Blessy's magnum opus 'Aadujeevitham' (The Goat Life) featuring Prithviraj is finally out. The poster was released by rebel star Prabhas who co-starred with Prithviraj in 'Salaar', on Wednesday. In the poster, actor Prithviraj wears a haunted, rugged look on his face.

In the past few months, several unofficial posters of Prithviraj's character were released by fans on social media. Some of them even went viral. An unofficial video of the trailer had also made rounds on social media, even when the post-production work was only under way.

The makers have called the film ‘the greatest survival adventure ever’ which is based on a true story. Prithviraj who plays Najeeb in the film, said: “I knew The Goat Life was a difficult film to make, and I was fully aware of the challenges I’d face throughout the making of the film. Despite that, it pushed me to my limits, both physically and mentally. I have dedicated five years of my life to my character in the film, Najeeb."

“Having gone through extreme physical transformations more than once, it was my goal to perfect the look and feel of the character. As we have unveiled the first look poster of The Goat Life, we promise there is a lot more to come. We also hope the audience enjoys the film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Fan-made posters of the film. Photos | Instagram (prithviraj_sukumaran)

Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K R Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The upcoming film’s music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively.

The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by Sunil KS, and they have been edited by A Sreekar Prasad. Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess. The Goat Life will release in theatres on April 10, in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.