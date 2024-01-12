After 'Odiyan', director Shrikumar Menon teams up with Mohanlal again

Director Shrikumar Menon who directed the Mohanlal-starrer 'Odiyan', is all set to collaborate with the veteran star for yet another project. The announcement was made by the filmmaker through his social media page. He captioned the post: “My next film with my dear Lalettan.”

'Odiyan', which released in theatres in 2018 was one of Mohanlal's most expensive movies. The film written by Harikrishnan was based on the myth about the Odiyan clan, rumoured to take the form of animals. Mohanlal played Odiyan Manikyan, who returns to his village after 15 years.

Though the film's storyline was quite unique, the movie was panned by critics and audience for its execution. Some blamed the excessive promotion of the movie for it's box-office failure. However, the news that the duo are collaborating again has generated a lot of discussion on social media.

There are reports that the two will get together for an advertisement and not a film. Shrikumar is a well-known ad filmmaker and has worked with several reputed brands in Kerala.