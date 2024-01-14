The 75th Emmy Awards, which was scheduled to be held in September last year but was delayed due to the strikes in Hollywood, will take place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday morning (IST). The best of television will be honoured at the event.

HBO's 'Succession,' about the wealthy but miserable Roy family, leads all nominees with 27 nods. It is widely expected to win its third best-drama trophy. Most shows on the list come from streaming services, which grabbed their highest share of nominations ever.

Some of the shows aired as far back as June 2022. Nominations were announced in July 2023, and voting took place a month later. "If you are predicting Emmy winners, you have to remember what the vibe was like back in August," said Joyce Eng, senior editor at the Gold Derby awards website. Organisers postponed the ceremony from its September date because Hollywood writers and actors were out on strike at the time. The labor disputes shut down production and promotion and forced broadcast TV networks to fill their fall schedules with re-runs and reality shows.

With the strikes over, the Emmys will give Hollywood a chance to spotlight TV and streaming series such as best comedy nominee "Abbott Elementary," which returns to Walt Disney's ABC with new episodes next month. "Abbott," which runs on a broadcast network, is an outlier. Nearly two-thirds of shows nominated streamed on platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV+, data from Nielsen's Gracenote found. That is the highest proportion for streaming services ever.

Previously, Emmy wins would provide bragging rights to help build audiences for a cable or broadcast show. For streamers, "winning the Emmy is more about branding and increasing their subscriber counts," media consultant Brad Adgate said. Comedian and 'Black-ish' actor Anthony Anderson will host the Emmys gala, which will be broadcast live from downtown Los Angeles on the Fox TV network.

'SUCCESSION' SWEEP?

This year's Emmys telecast could feel like a re-run of the last Sunday's Golden Globes, which showered 'Succession' with four awards. The show wrapped up its fourth and final season last May, settling the question of who would take over the Roy family's global media empire. Fifteen experts polled by the Gold Derby website were unanimous in picking "Succession" to win the drama trophy again.

Some awards watchers said 'Succession' also could sweep the four drama acting categories. Three 'Succession' actors - Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong - are competing against each other for best actor. That could pave the way for an upset by Pedro Pascal, star of dystopian video-game adaptation 'The Last of Us,' said Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. "He could benefit from a 'Succession' vote split."

Pascal, who is Chilean-American, would be the first Latino actor to win best actor in a drama. In comedy contests, two-time series winner "Ted Lasso," about the American coach of a plucky British football team, leads the pack again. While the third season of the Apple TV+ show divided fans, "clearly Emmy voters still love it," Eng said, noting the show received 21 nominations, its most ever.

'Lasso' could be beaten, some prognosticators said, by Golden Globe winner 'The Bear,' the story of a haute cuisine chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop. Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty," about a real person who unwittingly takes part in a fake trial, also is in the mix.

'Beef,' Netflix's road rage drama that claimed three Globes, is the favorite to win best limited series. Winners will be chosen by the roughly 20,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy. While the night could be a party for "Succession," Davis cautioned that such a large group can make for unpredictable results. "Anything can happen, and sometimes anarchy ensues, and we just get a crazy night," he said.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry, "wow," Bill Hader

The Bear, "Review," Christopher Storer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes," Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show, "Don't Touch My Hair," Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell," Declan Lowney

Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe," Tim Burton

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andor, "Rix Road," Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters, "The Prick," Dearbhla Walsh

The Last Of Us, "Long, Long Time," Peter Hoar

Succession, "America Decides," Andrij Parekh

Succession, "Connor's Wedding," Mark Mylod

Succession, "Living+," Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus, "Arrivederci," Mike White

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef, “Figures Of Light,” Lee Sung Jin

Beef, “The Great Fabricator," Jake Schreier

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Bad Meat,” Carl Franklin

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Silenced,” Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble, “Me-Time,” Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton

Prey, Dan Trachtenberg

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, "wow," Bill Hader

The Bear, "System," Christopher Storer

Jury Duty, “Ineffective Assistance,” Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building, "I Know Who Did It," John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two, “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play,” Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell," Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor, "One Way Out," Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters, "The Prick," Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

Better Call Saul, “Point and Shoot,” Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” Peter Gould

The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time,” Craig Mazin

Succession, “Connor's Wedding,” Jesse Armstrong

The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” Mike White

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain," Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time," Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey, Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm, "Stung," Janine Nabers and Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic and Eric Appel

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live



(With Reuter inputs)