The 75th Emmy Awards, which was scheduled to be held in September last year but was delayed due to the strikes in Hollywood, will take place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday morning (IST). The best of television will be honoured at the event.
HBO's 'Succession,' about the wealthy but miserable Roy family, leads all nominees with 27 nods. It is widely expected to win its third best-drama trophy. Most shows on the list come from streaming services, which grabbed their highest share of nominations ever.
Some of the shows aired as far back as June 2022. Nominations were announced in July 2023, and voting took place a month later. "If you are predicting Emmy winners, you have to remember what the vibe was like back in August," said Joyce Eng, senior editor at the Gold Derby awards website. Organisers postponed the ceremony from its September date because Hollywood writers and actors were out on strike at the time. The labor disputes shut down production and promotion and forced broadcast TV networks to fill their fall schedules with re-runs and reality shows.
With the strikes over, the Emmys will give Hollywood a chance to spotlight TV and streaming series such as best comedy nominee "Abbott Elementary," which returns to Walt Disney's ABC with new episodes next month. "Abbott," which runs on a broadcast network, is an outlier. Nearly two-thirds of shows nominated streamed on platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV+, data from Nielsen's Gracenote found. That is the highest proportion for streaming services ever.
Previously, Emmy wins would provide bragging rights to help build audiences for a cable or broadcast show. For streamers, "winning the Emmy is more about branding and increasing their subscriber counts," media consultant Brad Adgate said. Comedian and 'Black-ish' actor Anthony Anderson will host the Emmys gala, which will be broadcast live from downtown Los Angeles on the Fox TV network.
'SUCCESSION' SWEEP?
This year's Emmys telecast could feel like a re-run of the last Sunday's Golden Globes, which showered 'Succession' with four awards. The show wrapped up its fourth and final season last May, settling the question of who would take over the Roy family's global media empire. Fifteen experts polled by the Gold Derby website were unanimous in picking "Succession" to win the drama trophy again.
Some awards watchers said 'Succession' also could sweep the four drama acting categories. Three 'Succession' actors - Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong - are competing against each other for best actor. That could pave the way for an upset by Pedro Pascal, star of dystopian video-game adaptation 'The Last of Us,' said Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. "He could benefit from a 'Succession' vote split."
Pascal, who is Chilean-American, would be the first Latino actor to win best actor in a drama. In comedy contests, two-time series winner "Ted Lasso," about the American coach of a plucky British football team, leads the pack again. While the third season of the Apple TV+ show divided fans, "clearly Emmy voters still love it," Eng said, noting the show received 21 nominations, its most ever.
'Lasso' could be beaten, some prognosticators said, by Golden Globe winner 'The Bear,' the story of a haute cuisine chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop. Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty," about a real person who unwittingly takes part in a fake trial, also is in the mix.
'Beef,' Netflix's road rage drama that claimed three Globes, is the favorite to win best limited series. Winners will be chosen by the roughly 20,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy. While the night could be a party for "Succession," Davis cautioned that such a large group can make for unpredictable results. "Anything can happen, and sometimes anarchy ensues, and we just get a crazy night," he said.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry, "wow," Bill Hader
The Bear, "Review," Christopher Storer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes," Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms. Pat Show, "Don't Touch My Hair," Mary Lou Belli
Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell," Declan Lowney
Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe," Tim Burton
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Andor, "Rix Road," Benjamin Caron
Bad Sisters, "The Prick," Dearbhla Walsh
The Last Of Us, "Long, Long Time," Peter Hoar
Succession, "America Decides," Andrij Parekh
Succession, "Connor's Wedding," Mark Mylod
Succession, "Living+," Lorene Scafaria
The White Lotus, "Arrivederci," Mike White
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef, “Figures Of Light,” Lee Sung Jin
Beef, “The Great Fabricator," Jake Schreier
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Bad Meat,” Carl Franklin
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Silenced,” Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is In Trouble, “Me-Time,” Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton
Prey, Dan Trachtenberg
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry, "wow," Bill Hader
The Bear, "System," Christopher Storer
Jury Duty, “Ineffective Assistance,” Mekki Leeper
Only Murders in the Building, "I Know Who Did It," John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two, “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play,” Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell," Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Andor, "One Way Out," Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters, "The Prick," Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
Better Call Saul, “Point and Shoot,” Gordon Smith
Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” Peter Gould
The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time,” Craig Mazin
Succession, “Connor's Wedding,” Jesse Armstrong
The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain," Lee Sung Jin
Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time," Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Prey, Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm, "Stung," Janine Nabers and Donald Glover
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic and Eric Appel
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
