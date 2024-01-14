Actor Malavika Mohanan who is best known for her work in 'Petta' was one among the celebrities who attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare's wedding reception at the NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai. The actor turned heads as she wore a strawberry red ethnic dress, which she paired with traditional jewellery. The look soon went viral among the actor's fans.

Malavika who was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Christy' had once revealed that Aamir Khan was the reason why she is an actor. She said the superstar, who worked with her cinematographer father K U Mohanan in the movie 'Talaash' was the one who planted the idea in her mind.

Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and Kangana Ranaut were also present at the event. Photos | Twitter

Malavika attended the event with bigwigs of Bollywood, including Anil Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Randeep Hooda, Ranbir Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, her rumoured boyfriend Rohit Shawl, among others. Power couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani too graced the event with their presence.

Yesteryear actors Saira Banu, Hema Malini and Rekha who arrived to bless the couple spent the evening in each other's company. The reception at Udaipur was the final leg of the days-long wedding festivities hosted by the couple. The couple registered their marriage at the Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai in a simple ceremony on January 3. Ira's father and superstar Aamir Khan oversaw the wedding festivities.